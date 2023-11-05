Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 15.15, but opened at 16.44. Paramount Global shares last traded at 16.61, with a volume of 11,390 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Paramount Global Stock Up 15.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

