Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

