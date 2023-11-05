Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 33.50%. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Patria Investments stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $741.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAX

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Patria Investments by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.