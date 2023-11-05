PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) vs. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Financial Survey

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Free Report) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of PaxMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of PaxMedica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62% PaxMedica N/A -1,316.28% -531.08%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$14.80 million ($34.01) -0.08

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and PaxMedica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PaxMedica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. PaxMedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and PaxMedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PaxMedica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaxMedica has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About PaxMedica

(Get Free Report)

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications; and HAT-301 for the treatment of stage 1 East African HAT. The company has a research collaboration with PoloMar Health to investigate the use of emodin in a clinical program as a potential treatment for patients with autism spectrum disorder The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.