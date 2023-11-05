Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.31. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

