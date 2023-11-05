Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $400.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day moving average of $291.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after acquiring an additional 141,464 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

