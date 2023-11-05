Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

