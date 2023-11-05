Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $189.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $360.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.31. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

