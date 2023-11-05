Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $251,551,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

