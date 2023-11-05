Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $197.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

PCTY stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

