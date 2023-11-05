Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Barclays upped their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $145.26 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

