Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

