Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 53316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $180,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,112.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock worth $2,121,220 over the last ninety days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.