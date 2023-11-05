Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms have commented on PR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PR opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

