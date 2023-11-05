PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $314.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.19 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PETQ opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $576.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 496,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 199,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 151,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 149,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

