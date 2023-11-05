PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $314.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.19 million. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PetIQ Stock Performance
Shares of PETQ opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $576.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
