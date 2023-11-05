Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PFE opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

