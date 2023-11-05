Piper Sandler Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $399.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.