Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PBI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

