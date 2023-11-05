Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

