PowerSchool (PWSC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. PowerSchool has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC opened at $20.30 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -156.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,566,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $50,973.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 376,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,029 shares of company stock worth $2,307,442. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 16.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1,057.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 58.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

