Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Premier by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Premier by 17.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 715,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 107,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 7,070.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Premier by 69.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

