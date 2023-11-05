Premier (PINC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Stock Up 2.0 %

PINC stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $24,419,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $16,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,101 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

