Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $20.57

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $22.94. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 148,101 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

