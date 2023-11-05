Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

