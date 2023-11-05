ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $40.06

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $38.40. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 347,210 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,776,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

