Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $34.96

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $38.46. Prothena shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 67,240 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $285,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,990 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 71.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after buying an additional 2,814,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after buying an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prothena by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,837,000 after buying an additional 501,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.