Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.