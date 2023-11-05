Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

View Our Latest Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.