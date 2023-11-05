R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

RCM opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 0.86.

In other R1 RCM news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

