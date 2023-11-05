Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.