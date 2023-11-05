Raymond James & Associates Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Avidity Biosciences worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,905,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 604,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ RNA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.10. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,974.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

