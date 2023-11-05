Raymond James Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$16.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.22.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.6 %

About Canada Goose

GOOS stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

