Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,226 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 267.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 79.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.85 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

