Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 36,009 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 166.17% and a negative return on equity of 356.62%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

