Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

PAM stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

