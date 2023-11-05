Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,545 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $107,401,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 6,359 shares valued at $109,708. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

