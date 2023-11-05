Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 192.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Insider Transactions at Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.