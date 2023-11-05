Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.69.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $338.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

