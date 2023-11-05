Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $59.44 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.