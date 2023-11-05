Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $279,000 in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. TD Cowen began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.