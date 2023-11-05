Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $290,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:BXP opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.