Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,533 Shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.34% of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

DIEM stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.69. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

