Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of FRP worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FRP by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FRP by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.56. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

