Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,549 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPRFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAPR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DAPR opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

