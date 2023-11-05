Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 19,142 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $6.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.