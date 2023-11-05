Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 8.0 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

