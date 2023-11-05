Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Veritex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $676,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

