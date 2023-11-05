Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,421 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $21.71 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

