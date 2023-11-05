Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.