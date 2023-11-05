Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

